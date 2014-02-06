Feb 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Citi sold five million shares in British temporary power provider Aggreko at 1,535 pence ($2,500) each in a placement carried out on behalf of an unnamed institutional investor, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

* Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase has entered into exclusive talks with trading house Mercuria to sell its physical commodities division, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* Thanachart Bank has held discussions with ING Groep about buying the Dutch financial services company's 31 percent stake TMB Bank Pcl, but no current talks are going on between the two parties, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Tele2, which lost a December auction for the mobile spectrum it needs to run its Norwegian network, is in deal talks with the winner, Access Industries, in a bid to salvage its local operation, said four people familiar with the matter.

* Spanish phone company Telefonica is in talks to buy Mexico's third-largest cellphone company, Iusacell, according to media reports on Wednesday.

* Frasers Centrepoint Ltd, a company controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, is looking to raise up to S$600 million ($473 million) through the listing of a hospitality trust in Singapore in the second quarter, sources said.

* The German government is considering a sale of shares in Deutsche Telekom to cash in on the stock's 45 percent rise over the past 12 months, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Ben Lawsky, New York's superintendent of financial services, has demanded documents from more than a dozen banks related to foreign exchange trading, as a global probe into possible market manipulation widens. The banks include Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Standard Chartered, the Financial Times reported, citing one person familiar with the matter. ()

* India's Jubilant FoodWorks is considering sale of its chemicals business, Jubilant Life Sciences to reduce debt, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the development. ()

* Videocon Industries may exit its Indonesian oil and gas asset if it gets an attractive price, the Business Line reported, quoting company's managing director , Rajkumar Dhoot.()

* SoftBank Corp's billionaire founder Masayoshi Son and Sprint Corp chief executive officer Dan Hesse plan to decide in the next few weeks whether to move ahead on a bid for T-Mobile US after speaking with U.S. regulators, the Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ()

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on