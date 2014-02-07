Feb 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Carlyle Group is nearing a deal to acquire Illinois Tool Works Inc's industrial packaging unit for more than $3 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* IBM, the world's biggest technology service provider, is considering the sale of its semiconductor unit, and has appointed Goldman Sachs to sound out possible buyers for the business, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Billionaire Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group's move to delist two of its companies, Reliance Broadcast Network and Reliance MediaWorks, from the bourses is part of a larger restructuring strategy which may involve partially or fully selling some parts of its media and entertainment business, the Mint newspaper reported, citing two people familiar with the development. ()

* CVC Capital Partners Ltd, Carlyle Group LP and PAI Partners SAS are among buyout firms considering offers for a majority stake in Spanish food group Deoleo SA, the Bloomberg news reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Private equity firm AEA Investors LP is in advanced talks to acquire Gypsum Management and Supply Inc, a privately held maker of specialty building materials, for more than $700 million, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Papua New Guinea has decided to raise A$1.68 billion ($1.51 billion) to pay off a bond it issued to Abu Dhabi in 2009 instead of giving up a strategic stake in oil and gas producer Oil Search, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters.

* Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group is looking to sell Osmose Holdings Inc, which makes wood preservation chemicals and also provides services to railroads and utilities, in a deal that could value the company at close to $900 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

