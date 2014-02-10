Feb 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Deutsche Telekom has bought the remaining parts
of its T-Mobile Czech Republic division for about 800 million
euros ($1.09 billion) to take full control of the unit, a source
with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
* Nestle, the world's biggest food company, is
looking at ways to reduce its $30 billion stake in cosmetics
firm L'Oreal, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing
sources with knowledge of the matter.
* ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
is interested in buying part or all of Italian steelmaker Ilva
from its holding family, daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported
on Sunday.
* Britain's Vodafone has made a formal bid for ONO
which will be studied at the cable firm's next board meeting on
Feb. 11, newspaper Expansion reported on Saturday.
* The sale of a minority stake in French veterinary health
company Ceva Sante Animale is set to attract bids from several
buyout groups, three people familiar with the situation said.
BC Partners, Charterhouse,
Cinven, CVC, Hellman & Friedman and KKR
have shown interest and may submit offers by a
late-February deadline, they added.
* Indian mining and construction company Lanco Infratech
is in talks with four firms, including CESC Ltd
, for the sale of its 1,200 megawatts Udupi Power Corp
in the state of Karnataka as it attempts to pare its debt
burden, the Mint newspaper reported, citing a person close to
the development. ()
* Brazil's Óleo e Gás Participações SA creditors,
led by bond firm Pimco, have agreed to about $200 million in
financing for the oil company, which began Latin America's
largest corporate debt default in October, Bloomberg reported on
Friday.
* Italy's UniCredit is looking for partners
interested in its unit that manages problematic debt for the
group and other entities and will ask for bids by the end of
this month, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.
* German publisher Axel Springer has started
preparations to float its online classified advertising unit as
it steps up efforts to shift from print to digital media, two
people familiar with the situation said on Friday.
* Indian road developer Madhucon Projects Ltd
plans to sell at least 74 percent stake in Madhucon Agra-Jaipur
Expressways Ltd to IDFC Alternatives Ltd, the private equity arm
of IDFC Ltd, the Mint newspaper reported, citing two
people close to the development. ()
* A clutch of high street private equity funds - General
Atlantic Partners, Actis, Baring Private Equity Partners Asia
and Apax Partners are negotiating with the principle
shareholders of credit ratings firm Credit Analysis and Research
Ltd for a controlling stake in the company, the
Economic Times reported, citing sources involved in the
negotiations. ()
* Cambian, one of the UK's biggest specialist healthcare
providers, is preparing to float on the London Stock Exchange,
following an increase in foreign healthcare listings in the
capital, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar
with the plans. ()
