Feb 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Charter Communications is planning to announce 13 nominees to Time Warner Cable Inc's board as soon as Tuesday, setting the stage for a proxy fight with the larger cable operator, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* The world's biggest steel producer ArcelorMittal is among parties considering buying Italian steelmaker Ilva, depending on the cost of an environmental cleanup plan ordered by the government, several sources said on Monday.

* Britain's Vodafone has offered to buy Spain's largest cable operator Ono from its private-equity owners, two people familiar with the situation said, in a deal that could top 7 billion euros ($9.55 billion).

* Virgin America, the U.S. carrier in which Richard Branson's Virgin Group has a minority stake, has appointed Barclays and Deutsche Bank to lead an initial public offering, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Indian business conglomerate Adani Group is expected to seal the Dhamra Port deal with its existing owners, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro, by mid-2014, making the private port major enter the eastern coast of India, along the Bay of Bengal, the Business Line reported, citing sources close to the development. ()

* U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp is working with investment bank Lazard Ltd on a financial restructuring, a person familiar with the matter said. Bankruptcy is not an option on the table, the source told Reuters.

* Aeropostale Inc is considering raising capital from private equity firms as the struggling teen retailer evaluates various ways to shore up both its balance sheet and its share price, four people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* The Chinese pork producer WH Group, formerly called Shuanghui International Holdings, has hired a record number of lead bankers to handle its $5 billion Hong Kong initial public offering indicating the battle among underwriters to get into what could be Asia's biggest IPO in coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Italy's cooperative lender Popolare Emilia Romagna is in talks with some investors to sell a portion of its souring loans, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on