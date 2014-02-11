Feb 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Charter Communications is planning to announce 13
nominees to Time Warner Cable Inc's board as soon as
Tuesday, setting the stage for a proxy fight with the larger
cable operator, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* The world's biggest steel producer ArcelorMittal
is among parties considering buying Italian steelmaker Ilva,
depending on the cost of an environmental cleanup plan ordered
by the government, several sources said on Monday.
* Britain's Vodafone has offered to buy Spain's
largest cable operator Ono from its private-equity owners, two
people familiar with the situation said, in a deal that could
top 7 billion euros ($9.55 billion).
* Virgin America, the U.S. carrier in which Richard
Branson's Virgin Group has a minority stake, has appointed
Barclays and Deutsche Bank to lead an initial public offering,
the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar
with the situation.
* PT Garuda Indonesia has bids from four companies
to buy a stake in its low-fare unit Citilink as the national
airline seeks a partner to expand amid a boom in air travel, the
Bloomberg News reported, quoting company's chief executive
officer Emirsyah Satar in an exclusive interview. ()
* Indian business conglomerate Adani Group is
expected to seal the Dhamra Port deal with its existing owners,
Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro, by mid-2014,
making the private port major enter the eastern coast of India,
along the Bay of Bengal, the Business Line reported, citing
sources close to the development. ()
* U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp is
working with investment bank Lazard Ltd on a financial
restructuring, a person familiar with the matter said.
Bankruptcy is not an option on the table, the source told
Reuters.
* Aeropostale Inc is considering raising capital
from private equity firms as the struggling teen retailer
evaluates various ways to shore up both its balance sheet and
its share price, four people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
* The Chinese pork producer WH Group, formerly called
Shuanghui International Holdings, has hired a record number of
lead bankers to handle its $5 billion Hong Kong initial public
offering indicating the battle among underwriters to get into
what could be Asia's biggest IPO in coming months, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Italy's cooperative lender Popolare Emilia Romagna
is in talks with some investors to sell a portion of
its souring loans, two sources close to the matter said on
Monday.
