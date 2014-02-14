Feb 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners has hired
JPMorgan Chase & Co to explore a sale of logistics
provider Jacobson Companies Inc, hoping to fetch as
much as $700 million, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Italy's top two banks, UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, are in talks to set up a vehicle to pool
restructured loans with a nominal value of 1 billion euros
($1.37 billion), two sources close to the matter said on
Thursday.
* With cable's top two operators hooking up, rival Charter
Communications Inc is likely to look at other suitors,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the company's thinking. ()
* Lloyds Banking Group is looking to sell $500
million of shipping loans in what is likely to be the final big
sale of loans from its ship finance portfolio as the British
bank accelerates its exit from the sector and reduces capital
exposure, trade finance and banking sources familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
* India's Tilaknagar Industries and Courrier
Napoleon brandies, is in the advanced stage of discussion with
foreign liquor maker Imperial Spirits. The deal is expected to
be in the range of Rs 4 billion ($64.14 million), the Business
Standard reported, citing people with knowledge of matter. ()
* Minerals Technologies Inc has made a $42 a share
all-cash bid for AMCOL International Corp, in an effort
to top a standing deal for the minerals and materials producer,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with
the matter. ()
* Brookstone Inc, known for its wide array of
consumer gadgets such as massage chairs and travel electronics,
is contemplating a possible bankruptcy-protection filing in the
coming weeks as talks advance with potential buyers, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
