Feb 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot Citroen will sign a memorandum of understanding on a capital tie-up between the two carmakers on Tuesday, a Dongfeng source told Reuters.

* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd is seeking to sell its $3.1 billion stake in Thai telecom company Shin Corp, according to people familiar with the matter, and has approached its SingTel unit as a possible buyer.

* Actavis Inc is in advanced talks to acquire rival drug maker Forest Laboratories Inc in a deal that could value Forest at up to $25 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

* U.S.-based Anchorage Capital Group has acquired about 80 million pounds ($134 million) of debt from Lloyds Banking Group for a controlling stake in New Century Care, one of Britain's biggest care home groups, Sky News reported on Monday citing unidentified sources.

* Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis' investment company ICT Group will close a deal by the end of the first quarter to buy about 25 percent of real estate investment firm O1 Properties from owner Boris Mints, a source close to the deal said.

* Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, is looking to list up to 40 percent of the group on the Milan stock market, two sources close to the operation said on Monday.

* Real estate investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is sounding out options for an initial public listing for parts of the company, according to a media report.

* Spain's Ferrovial has offered to buy three British airports from its partners in Heathrow Airport Holdings, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, in a deal that would give regulators less control over its profit.

* The State Bank of India has decided to lend up to Rs 100 billion ($1.61 billion) to six telecom companies that won airwaves in the bandwidth auction concluded last week, but will limit its exposure by taking assets as security for any loan, the Economic Times reported, citing unidentified bank officials.

* Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the top global contract manufacturer by revenue, intends to list its cable and connector unit in Taiwan next year as it seeks funds for overseas expansion and new technologies, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting company's chief ececutive officer in an exclusive interview. ()

* Netflix Inc's effort to secure a place for its video-subscription service on Time Warner Cable Inc set-top boxes is on hold now that the cable operator is being sold, the Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ()

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on