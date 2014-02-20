Feb 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* A handful of consumer and healthcare companies including
Bayer AG and Novartis are exploring a deal
for Merck & Co Inc's consumer healthcare business, as
they seek to gain scale in a fragmented industry, according to
several people familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Blackstone Group and Singapore
sovereign wealth fund GIC are in advanced talks to acquire a
minority stake in Kronos Inc that could value the resources
management software firm at around $4.5 billion, two people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* France's EDF is seeking to sell 70 percent of
Italian unit Edison's wind farm operations as it looks to bring
on board a financial partner to help to fund expansion, three
sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
* German diversified healthcare group Fresenius
is considering making a bid for the medical nutrition unit of
France's Danone in what could be a 4 billion euro
($5.50 billion) deal, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* ITC, India's largest cigarette maker, is firming
up plans to foray into non-carbonated beverages and dairy
businesses next fiscal to establish itself as one of the largest
food companies in the country, the Economic Times reported,
citing a senior industry executive aware of the plans.()
* Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc, which is developing a
drug for irritable bowel syndrome, has put itself up for sale,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
* The owners of Finland's Paroc are expected to launch a
sale of the insulation material maker which could fetch more
than 650 million euros ($894 million), three sources familiar
with the matter said.
* Repsol and Argentina are poised to sign a $5
billion compensation deal that will draw a line under a bitter
legal dispute that has raged since Buenos Aires expropriated the
Spanish energy group's assets in the country two years ago, the
Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the
negotiations. ()
* State-run Korea Electric Power Corp has
appointed Barclays Plc to sell some of its offshore
assets amid pressure from the nation's lawmakers to reduce debt,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter. ()
