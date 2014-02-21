Feb 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Finland's Nokia is considering buying
U.S.-based Juniper Networks to merge into its
telecommunications network gear business, German's Manager
Magazin Online reported, citing unidentified sources.
* Tesla Motors Inc has had "conversations" with
Apple Inc, Bloomberg TV reported, quoting Chief
Executive Elon Musk in an exclusive interview where he was
responding to speculation that the iPhone and iPad maker had
shown interest in the electric car company.
* Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd is planning to
sell new shares worth some $300 million, or 10 percent of its
existing share capital, to fund expansion, according to two
bankers with direct knowledge of the matter.
* Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim plans to increase his
stake in The New York Times Co by exercising at the end
of this year warrants he received when he made a major loan to
the newspaper company, according to a report in Bloomberg.
* Multi Commodity Exchange, the only listed bourse
in India, is planning to sell its stakes in MCX Stock Exchange,
MCX-SX Clearing Corporation and Dubai Gold and Commodity
Exchange to raise around Rs 9 billion ($144.57 million), the
Economic Times reported, citing sources. ()
* The parent of popular protein drink company Muscle Milk is
in advanced talks to sell itself, with Irish dairy company
Glanbia PLC and consumer goods company Post Holdings Inc
competing in the final stretch, people familiar with
the matter said.
* Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima
SGR, is aiming to sell 55 percent of the group on the Milan
stock market, three two sources close to the operation said on
Thursday.
* Clothing and accessories retailer American Apparel Inc
has tapped restructuring advisers after being bogged
down by weakening sales and heavy debt, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* India's biggest wind utility firm, CLP Wind Farms, plans
to sell a minority stake to global private equity investors to
raise up to Rs 12 billion ($192.76 million) to fund expansion,
the Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct
knowledge of the development. ()
* Anixter International Inc, which is backed by real
estate mogul Sam Zell, has enlisted Goldman Sachs to find a
buyer, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
* Chocolate maker Russell Stover Candies Inc may soon get
gobbled up. The family-owned company, the third-largest candy
producer in the U.S., is on the auction block, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()
* Online food delivery service GrubHub Seamless has filed
confidentially to go public as soon as the first half of this
year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified
sources.
* UltraTech Cement Ltd, India's largest cement
maker, is in talks to buy the Jaypee Group's cement assets in
Solan, Himachal Pradesh, for about Rs 40 billion ($642.52
million), the Mint newspaper reported, citing two people
directly involved with the deal. ()
* Energy Future Holdings Corp, previously called
TXU CorpOne, is lining up loans to keep two subsidiaries
operating during bankruptcy proceedings after months of talks
have failed to produce an agreement with creditors on reworking
its $40 billion-plus in debt, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter. ()
