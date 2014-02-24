Feb 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm Cinven Ltd has agreed to
acquire pharmaceutical contract research organization Medpace
Inc from buyout firm CCMP Capital Advisors LLC for a little over
$900 million, two people familiar with the matter said on
Sunday.
* U.S. grocery store operator Safeway Inc is in
advanced talks with private equity firm Cerberus Capital
Management LP over a leveraged buyout deal that may
come within the next few weeks, according to people familiar
with the matter.
* Hedge fund Blue Harbor has taken a 2.5 percent stake in
Tribune and is discussing with its management moves
to boost the media company's shares, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()
* Deutsche Bank has laid out plans to reduce its
U.S. balance sheet as the U.S. Federal Reserve adopts new rules
to shield the country's taxpayers from costly bailouts, the
Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* The European Commission is expected to report a formal
complaint against Telefonica's takeover bid of 8.6
billion euros ($11.82 billion) for KPN's German mobile division
E-Plus, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar
with the talks. ()
* Ally Financial is hoping for an initial public
offering of as much as $4.5 billion next month, sources familiar
with the matter said, in a deal that would allow the U.S.
government to make a profit on its crisis-era bailout of the
auto lender.
* U.S. television start-up Roku is aiming to launch an
initial public offering this year, Bloomberg reported on Friday,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* Indian telecom tower company Viom Networks, a joint
venture of the Tata Group and Kolkata-based Srei Group, has
appointed Credit Suisse and Citigroup to advise it on raising
about Rs 15 billion ($241.64 million) of growth capital through
listing on a foreign bourse, the Business Standard reported,
citing unidentified sources. ()
* John Malone-backed Discovery Communications Inc
is in talks with British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc over
a joint bid for Britain's free-to-air Channel 5, the Financial
Times reported on Friday.
* Baring Private Equity Partners Asia has emerged as the
sole bidder to acquire a controlling stake in India's Credit
Analysis and Research Ltd, a leading credit ratings
firm, the Economic Times reported, citing two sources aware of
the matter. ()
