Feb 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Sina Corp has hired Credit Suisse AG CSGN.VX and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a U.S. initial public
offering worth about $500 million of its Sina Weibo
microblogging service, a source familiar with the plans said on
Monday.
* Malaysia's Matrix Capacity Petroleum Bhd, a shell company
set up to buy energy assets, plans to list shares on the Kuala
Lumpur stock exchange in a deal that two financial sources said
could raise up to 1 billion ringgit ($304.41 million) in the
second half of 2014.
* The owner of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH is
considering a stock market listing for Germany's second-largest
private hospitals chain, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* Blue Buffalo, the premium dog food business, has been
talking to possible bookrunners for a stock market listing, the
Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. ()
* South Korea's Naver Corp said it had no plans
to sell a stake in its mobile-messaging service Line Corp after
a media report that Japan's SoftBank Corp was seeking
to buy part of the fast-growing mobile app operator.
* The owners of helicopter transport services firm Avincis
have invited banks to pitch for an initial public offering that
could value the firm at up to 2 billion pounds ($3.33 billion),
three sources familiar with the situation said.
* KKR has received bids for Ipreo, a capital markets
data and software provider for banks, from rival buyout groups
Blackstone and Carlyle that value the business at
close to $800 million, the Financial Times reported, citing
people familiar with the process. ()
* Talks between Glencore Xstrata Plc and the
Chinese buyers of its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru have hit a
snag over the price, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a
person familiar with the matter. ()
* Markit and Virtu, the two unique financial technology
companies are preparing multibillion dollar initial public
offerings, with both seeking New York listings in the coming
months, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar
with the plans. ()
* Procter & Gamble Co is seeking to sell MDVIP, a
personalized health-care operator catering to the wealthy, in
what would be the latest divestment by a consumer goods and
health-care company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the situation. ()
* India's Jaiprakash Associates is in talks to
sell its 74 percent stake in two cement joint ventures with
country's largest steel maker SAIL to Holcim-owned ACC
for Rs 29 billion ($467.40 million), the Economic Times
reported, citing two people familiar with the development. ()
* Boeing Co is struggling to find buyers for 11 of
its earliest 787 Dreamliners valued at $1.1 billion after two
airlines dropped orders for the holdover models from the jet's
troubled birth, the Bloomberg News reported, citing people
briefed on the plans. ()
* Canadian pension fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
will invest Rs 20 billion ($322.35 million) in the wholly owned
infrastructure development arm of engineering major Larsen &
Toubro, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, the
Economic Times reported, citing sources with knowledge of the
matter. ()
* India's Bhushan Steel is negotiating with
lenders led by State Bank of India for a Rs 70 billion
($1.13 billion) loan, ostensibly for capacity expansion, but
some bankers say it was a kind of roll-over which may be needed
to avoid a potential loan restructuring, the Economic Times
reported, citing two bankers who did not want to be identified.
