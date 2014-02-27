Feb 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Biomet Inc, the U.S. medical device maker that was taken private by a private equity consortium for $11.4 billion in 2007, has hired underwriters for an initial public offering later this year, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Private equity giant Carlyle Group is expected to bid for Transpacific Industries Group Ltd's New Zealand waste management business, competing with state funds from both New Zealand and China in a deal that could fetch about NZ$1 billion ($830.20 million), a source close to the sale told Reuters.

* US buyout house Blackstone is nearing agreement to buy a minority stake in Italian luxury group Versace, in a move highlighting private equity groups' growing interest in high-end fashion brands, the Financial Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the talks. ()

* Offshore marine services provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH), part of the business empire of Malaysia's richest man Robert Kuok, has begun tapping investors for a listing in Singapore that may raise up to $400 million, two sources said on Thursday.

* Petroliam Nasional(Petronas) wants to sell its stakes in five offshore oilfields in Vietnam for a combined $300 million, two company sources said, as the Malaysian state oil firm streamlines its assets and raises funds for expansion.

* The board of cash-strapped real estate group Risanamento is set to give the final green light on Thursday to a sale of its Paris assets to UK-based fund Chelsfield in efforts to pay back creditors, two sources familiar with the deal said.

* Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC has amassed $6.25 billion for its latest flagship private equity fund after it got oversubscribed, turning down as much as $2 billion from investors, according to two people familiar with the matter.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on