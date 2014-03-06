March 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* An investor group led by buyout firm HIG Capital is poised
to buy the financially troubled Nuerburgring race track, two
sources familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
* Pizza chain Sbarro LLC could file for Chapter 11
protection by as early as Sunday, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* India's Tata Motors and Chinese carmaker Chery
Automobile are holding talks to explore possible
tie-ups, which may include sharing of vehicle platforms, getting
access to the market in China for Tata Motors and even helping
Chery to enter India, the Economic Times reported, citing people
with knowledge of the matter. ()
* Private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
is working to sew up a deal to buy Safeway Inc
this week, though its efforts to do so have been complicated by
supermarket giant Kroger Co, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()
* Deutsche Telekom AG Chief Executive Officer
Timotheus Hoettges told directors on Wednesday that a sale of
the T-Mobile US Inc unit is less likely in the near term because
of regulatory hurdles, the Bloomberg News reported, citing two
people with direct knowledge of the matter.
* Telefonica SA is nearing an agreement to buy
Promotora de Informaciones SA's controlling stake in its pay-TV
business for about 800 million euros ($1.10 billion), the
Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Japanese spirits giant Suntory is advancing to
acquire a 26 percent stake in the recently demerged brands,
distribution and sales arm of Radico Khaitan for 4.5
billion rupees to 5 billion rupees ($72.94 million-$81.04
million), the Times of India reported, citing people familiar
with the matter. ()
