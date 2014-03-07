March 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Diaverum, a dialysis clinic operator owned by private
equity firm Bridgepoint, is set to launch a debt refinancing and
is seeking a "portability clause" from its lenders that will
allow its loans to remain in place if it is sold, banking
sources said on Thursday.
* Buyout firm Cinven has hired banks to sell the UK's
second-biggest private hospital operator Spire in a possible 1.5
billion pound ($2.51 billion) deal, and expects strong demand as
funds compete for rare investment opportunities in the sector,
several people familiar with the matter said.
* Bharti Group, which runs India's largest mobile operator
by both revenue and subscribers, is in talks with two global
retail chains - French major Carrefour and Japan's
largest retailer Aeon - with the intention of forming a
new joint venture with one of them, the Economic Times reported,
citing two people familiar with the negotiations. ()
* Part of the London Stock Exchange Group has agreed to
acquire upstart bond platform operator Bonds.com Group Inc for
$15 million, as part of its push to enter the U.S. market for
bond trading, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing company
officials. ()
* Spotify Ltd, the Stockholm-based music-streaming company
backed by billionaire Li Ka-Shing, is speaking with banks about
raising a credit facility, a move that could presage an initial
public offering in the U.S., the Bloomberg News reported, citing
people with knowledge of the matter. ()
