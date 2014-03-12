Israel's Delek says Ithaca shareholders approve takeover bid
* Israel's Delek Group said on Friday its offer to take over North Sea oil producer Ithaca Energy has been accepted by Ithaca's shareholders.
March 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Fortum Oyj's sale of its Swedish electricity grid is drawing interest from bidders including billionaire Li Ka-Shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and Canadian pension investor Borealis Infrastructure Management Inc, people familiar with the process told Bloomberg. ()
* Walt Disney Co is in talks to buy Maker Studios, potentially valuing the fast-growing developer and publisher of YouTube entertainment videos at half a billion dollars or more, tech blog Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.
LONDON, April 21 Russian 10-year bond yields fell to three-year lows on Friday on expectations of a rate cut, although the rouble along with most other emerging assets was flat to weaker as the dollar and U.S. yields held off recent lows.