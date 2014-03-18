March 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment
bank, has agreed to sell its private equity funds management
division to the unit's three managers, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Broadcasting masts group TDF faces a battle to sell its
French arm as favoured suitor Dering Capital struggles to fund
its bid and fears mount that consolidation among the unit's
telecoms clients could hit revenues, sources close to the matter
said.
* German industrial machinery and process engineering group
GEA has picked four final bidders for its heat
exchangers division in a potential 1.2 billion euros ($1.6
billion) deal, three people familiar with the matter said.
* India's United Stock Exchange (USE), under pressure over
dwindling net worth and operating only in the currency futures
segment, is in talks to be acquired by BSE Ltd, which runs
Asia's oldest exchange, two people close to the development
told the Economic Times. ()
* Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov sold shares in Apple
Inc and Facebook Inc and bought into technology
investments such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in China, one of
his advisers said according to Bloomberg. ()
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on