CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on lower oil prices, U.S. protectionism risk
TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, pressured by lower oil prices and risk of a more protectionist United States under its new president, Donald Trump.
March 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Sime Darby has approached Temasek Holdings for a place in the consortium that made an offer for the shares of Olam International that it does not yet own, sources said.
* Food manufacturer TreeHouse Foods Inc is weighing a bid for Michael Foods Group Inc, joining a list of suitors that includes much larger rival Tyson Foods Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Oak Investment Partners are in talks to sell iHealth Technologies Inc in a deal that could value the medical claims company at more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)
TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, pressured by lower oil prices and risk of a more protectionist United States under its new president, Donald Trump.
* Liberty Media Corporation completes acquisition of Formula 1
Jan 23 For investors faced with an administration bent on cutting regulations, the obvious Trump play is to choose simplicity over complexity.