BRIEF-China Lodging Group reports preliminary results for hotel operation in Q1 2017
* China lodging group, limited announces its preliminary results for hotel operation in the first quarter of 2017
April 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* The world's two largest cement makers, France's Lafarge and Holcim of Switzerland, have agreed the terms of a merger that would create a company with a market value of around $55 billion, a source close to the deal said on Sunday.
* Benjamin Lawsky, New York's financial services superintendent, has sought documents from Credit Suisse to examine whether Switzerland's second-biggest bank lied to New York authorities about engineering tax shelters, said a source familiar with the matter.
* Foxconn Technology Group, the main supplier of Apple Inc , is rumoured to be interested in buying cable TV company CNS from private equity firm MBK for around T$64 billion ($2.11 billion), the Economic Daily reported on Monday.
* Spanish cable group Ono, which agreed to a takeover offer from Vodafone last month, will renegotiate the terms of its large debt pile, the head of the British telecom group's business in Spain said in a newspaper interview.
* State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has received at least 60 proposals from firms including Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto Plc and the GVK Group to buy equity in their coal mines, an unnamed executive from CIL told Mint. (r.reuters.com/juk38v)
JAKARTA, April 17 U.S. video streaming service provider Netflix is in talks with Indonesia's top telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) to roll out its service in the country, a spokesman at the Indonesian company said.