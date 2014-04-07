(Adds news on CNOOC, E.ON; updates Foxconn; removes Lafarge-Holcim)

* Foxconn Technology Group, Apple Inc's main contract manufacturer, is in talks with Asian private equity firm MBK Partners to buy Taiwanese cable TV company China Network Systems (CNS), a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* Latvia's government is considering buying E.ON's 47.2 percent stake in gas utility Latvijas Gaze , local television reported late on Sunday, citing the country's economy minister.

* Spanish cable group Ono, which agreed to a takeover offer from Vodafone last month, will renegotiate the terms of its large debt pile, the head of the British telecom group's business in Spain said in a newspaper interview.

* Benjamin Lawsky, New York's financial services superintendent, has sought documents from Credit Suisse to examine whether Switzerland's second-biggest bank lied to New York authorities about engineering tax shelters, said a source familiar with the matter.

* CNOOC Ltd, China's biggest offshore oil and gas explorer, is considering selling its stake in Argentina's Bridas Corp to free up money for other projects, people with knowledge of the deliberations told Bloomberg. (link.reuters.com/wuk38v)

* State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has received at least 60 proposals from firms including Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto Plc and the GVK Group to buy equity in their coal mines, an unnamed executive from CIL told Mint. (r.reuters.com/juk38v)

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)