April 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Marketing software company Yodle has selected banks for an
initial public offering that is expected to come later this year
and could raise $100 million, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* Pattonair, a privately held aircraft replacement parts
distributor, is preparing to sell itself in a deal that could
fetch more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
* Sheridan Healthcare Inc, a physician services
company, has hired banks for an initial public offering, which
may raise between $400 million and $500 million, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* State-owned Oil India Ltd plans to raise $900
million in foreign debt to refinance a loan taken to fund its
share of a stake in a super-giant Mozambique gas field acquired
jointly with Oil and Natural Gas Corp, PTI in the
Economic Times reported, quoting a source with direct knowledge
of the matter. (r.reuters.com/dur38v)
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)