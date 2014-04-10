April 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* China's WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company, has launched a Hong Kong initial public offering of as much as $5.3 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

* Bloomberg LP will take over control of one of the two largest commodity price baskets in the world as Swiss bank UBS steps away from the index business, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* TPG Capital has raised $2.9 billion for its sixth Asian fund after an overhaul of its senior management in the region sped up the process, two people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. (link.reuters.com/maj48v)

* Representatives of Jet Airways and UAE's Etihad Airways met Sebi officials and sought an early clearance to their 20.6 billion rupees ($342.7 million) deal from the capital market watchdog, the Economic Times reported quoting the Press Trust of India. (r.reuters.com/ryh48v) ($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees)

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)