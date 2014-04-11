BRIEF-KKR, Innovation Network Corp plan bid for Toshiba's memory unit
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
April 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Italy's Anima Holding is set to price its initial public offering at 4.20-4.25 euros per share, the top of a revised range, valuing the asset manager at 1.26 billion euros ($1.75 billion), three market sources said on Thursday.
* Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met Etihad Airways Chief Executive James Hogan on Thursday to discuss a potential investment in national carrier Alitalia, a source in the premier's office said.
* The investment affairs division of the Association of British Insurers, a British trade body, is to merge with the Investment Management Association, to create a focal point for asset managers, Sky News reported.
* A group of investors is seeking to buy bankrupt bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox for a token payment of one bitcoin, or about $400, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.
* The co-founder and former chief executive of Maker Studios, Danny Zappin, filed a lawsuit aimed at preventing a shareholder vote on a takeover offer from Walt Disney Co , the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
