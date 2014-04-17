April 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc is close to a deal
to acquire eggs and dairy producer and distributor Michael Foods
Group Inc for $2.5 billion, prevailing over a rival
bid from Tyson Foods Inc, said a person familiar with
the matter.
* Warburg Pincus LLC is in advanced talks to acquire
Electronic Funds Source LLC in a deal that could value the
transportation services payments company at more than $1
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Ahli United Bank, Bahrain's largest lender, is
evaluating a sale or a merger with a rival bank in a potential
$5 billion deal, several bankers familiar with the situation
said.
* PACC Offshore Services Holdings could raise at least
S$388.27 million ($310.5 million) after pricing its initial
public offering near the bottom of the pricing range indicated
earlier, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
* Discovery Communications has dropped out of
bidding to buy Britain's free-to-air Channel 5, according to two
sources familiar with the matter.
* Germany's ThyssenKrupp has agreed a 2 billion
euro ($2.76 billion), three-year revolving credit facility to
replace an existing 2.5 billion euro facility that was due to
mature in July, banking sources said.
* Australian developer Meriton Group is considering a A$3
billion ($2.81 billion) offer from a Chinese developer for half
its apartment business, according to a media report,
highlighting increasing Chinese interest in Australia's housing
market.
* Britain's veteran entrepreneurs Nick Leslau and Sir Tom
Hunter are set to return to the stock market with a flotation of
property assets worth 1.5 billion pounds, the Financial Times
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/kez58v)
* Chemtura Corp plans to sell its agrochemicals
business to Platform Specialty Products Corp for about
$1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
($1 = 1.2503 Singapore Dollars)
($1 = 0.7243 Euros)
($1 = 1.0674 Australian Dollars)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)