April 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* British insurance company Saga is planning to announce its
intention to float next week in a London stock market debut that
could value the company at 3 billion pounds ($5.1 billion), two
sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
* General Electric Co is in talks to buy French
turbine and train maker Alstom SA for about $13
billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's largest
custody bank, is working with Goldman Sachs Inc to find
buyers for its corporate trust arm, Bloomberg reported on
Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)