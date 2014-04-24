(Adds Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining merger talks, Suedzucke
acquistion plans)
April 24
stories were reported by media:
* British insurance company Saga is planning to announce its
intention to float next week in a London stock market debut that
could value the company at 3 billion pounds ($5.1 billion), two
sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
* General Electric Co is in talks to buy French
turbine and train maker Alstom SA for about $13
billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's largest
custody bank, is working with Goldman Sachs Inc to find
buyers for its corporate trust arm, Bloomberg reported on
Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
* The disagreements around the spin-out of certain assets
that had snagged merger talks between Barrick Gold Corp
and its rival, Newmont Mining Corp, have been resolved
but talks are at a standstill for now, said three sources
familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
* Germany's Suedzucker is eyeing the acquisition
of sugar assets outside of Europe and could spend 1 billion to 2
billion euros ($1.4-2.8 billion) on purchases, its finance chief
told a German newspaper.
