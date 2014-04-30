April 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* British bank Barclays Plc will next week announce the creation of a bad bank portfolio of assets it deems non-core that it intends to sell or run down as part of a streamlining of its investment bank, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Spanish utility Iberdrola has hired Morgan Stanley to explore the sale of a minority stake in its Spanish distribution business, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* Sanofi SA is looking to sell a portfolio of mature drugs that could fetch between $7 billion and $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, yet another example of drugmakers trying to shed non-core assets and focus on high-growth areas.

(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)