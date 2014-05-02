May 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The New York Attorney General's office is seeking information from exchanges and alternative trading platforms about their relationships with high frequency trading firms, as part of its probe into allegedly unfair trading practices on Wall Street, according to sources familiar with the situation.

* The Jordan Company LP has raised $3.2 billion for its third private equity fund, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, highlighting investor appetite for the so-called middle market sector involving buyouts of midsize companies.

* Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc have resumed talks about a trans-Atlantic merger of the two drug giants after Pfizer sweetened the terms of an earlier takeover offer for its British rival, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)