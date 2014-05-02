May 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The New York Attorney General's office is seeking
information from exchanges and alternative trading platforms
about their relationships with high frequency trading firms, as
part of its probe into allegedly unfair trading practices on
Wall Street, according to sources familiar with the
situation.
* The Jordan Company LP has raised $3.2 billion for its
third private equity fund, people familiar with the matter said
on Thursday, highlighting investor appetite for the so-called
middle market sector involving buyouts of midsize
companies.
* Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc have
resumed talks about a trans-Atlantic merger of the two drug
giants after Pfizer sweetened the terms of an earlier takeover
offer for its British rival, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)