* Apple Inc is close to paying a record $3.2 billion for Beats Electronics, according to two people familiar with the matter. Both companies are hashing out details and the deal could still fall through, one person told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private.

* Congressional investigators are examining whether General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra and other senior executives were more involved than they have publicly acknowledged as the automaker considered how to deal with a deadly ignition switch issue linked to at least 13 deaths, three sources familiar with the probe said.

* Western Apparel store Boot Barn are preparing an initial public offering later this year for the retailer and are in the process of interviewing banks, people familiar with the matter said. Boot Barn, which carries items like Western style boots, jeans, hats, belts and jewelry, is owned by private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co.

* German cable operator Tele Columbus has asked banks to pitch for a role in a stock market listing it is considering, according to people familiar with the plan. The group, which is owned by several hedge funds and credit funds following a financial restructuring, is targeting an IPO in Frankfurt in the second half of the year.

* Sons of Icahn Enterprises LP's founder Carl Icahn - Brett Icahn, and David Schechter - are launching a hedge fund management company that will take money from outside investors, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the plan.

