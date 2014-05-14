(Adds item on Mega Financial Holding)
May 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm TPG Capital LP is exploring an
initial public offering of American Tire Distributors Inc that
could value the company, one of the largest U.S. tire
distributors, at more than $2.5 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* BWAY Corp, one of the largest makers of rigid metal and
plastic containers in North America, is considering a sale that
could fetch around $2 billion, less than two years after it
changed private equity ownership, people familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
* Buyout group General Atlantic has chosen bidders to submit
final offers for German laboratory services company Amedes by a
mid-June deadline, three sources familiar with the matter said.
* BNP Paribas is in talks with U.S. authorities
to pay more than $3 billion to resolve probes into whether the
French bank violated U.S. sanctions on Iran, Sudan and other
countries, people familiar with the matter said.
* Fortress Investment Group LLC is considering
making a $4.7 billion bid for Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper
Village, a Manhattan apartment complex, Bloomberg reported,
citing a person familiar with the matter.
* Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd is in talks to buy
a stake of Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd, Taiwan's
Commercial Times newspaper reported, in a major step for one of
Taiwan's top five financial holding companies to expand into
Southeast China.
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)