* Private equity firm TPG Capital LP is exploring an initial public offering of American Tire Distributors Inc that could value the company, one of the largest U.S. tire distributors, at more than $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* BWAY Corp, one of the largest makers of rigid metal and plastic containers in North America, is considering a sale that could fetch around $2 billion, less than two years after it changed private equity ownership, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Buyout group General Atlantic has chosen bidders to submit final offers for German laboratory services company Amedes by a mid-June deadline, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* BNP Paribas is in talks with U.S. authorities to pay more than $3 billion to resolve probes into whether the French bank violated U.S. sanctions on Iran, Sudan and other countries, people familiar with the matter said.

* Fortress Investment Group LLC is considering making a $4.7 billion bid for Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, a Manhattan apartment complex, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

* Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd is in talks to buy a stake of Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd, Taiwan's Commercial Times newspaper reported, in a major step for one of Taiwan's top five financial holding companies to expand into Southeast China.

