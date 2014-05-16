May 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Malaysia's largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven
Malaysia Holdings Bhd, has raised about 732 million ringgit
($226.91 million) in a share sale priced at the top of
expectations, according to two sources with direct knowledge of
the deal.
* Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to plead
guilty and pay more than $2.5 billion to U.S. authorities to
resolve charges that the Swiss bank helped Americans evade U.S.
taxes, people familiar with the discussions said on Thursday.
* UK discount retailer B&M is poised to announce its plans
for a London listing next week in a deal which could be worth at
least 2 billion pounds ($3.4 billion), several people familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Uber Technologies Inc, which arranges car rides on
demand, is in talks to secure a new round of financing from
private equity investors that may value the company at more than
$10 billion, Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the
situation as saying.
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)