(Adds India Amul item)

May 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* AstraZeneca is preparing to reject a 69 billion pounds ($116.1 billion) takeover bid by rival drugmaker Pfizer just hours after its U.S. suitor said it would walk away if its offer were rebuffed, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/tan49v)

* Google Inc was said to be in talks to acquire video-streaming service Twitch, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

* AT&T and DirecTV have agreed that there will not be a reverse break-up fee, or penalty that AT&T would have to pay the satellite operator if regulators shut down the proposed combination, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Germany's Siemens is working on a formal asset-swap offer for Alstom's power business that could come as early as this week and see France take a stake in a resulting rail-focused French group, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

* Australian engineering and property management firm UGL Ltd received only one final bid for its real estate arm, leaving question-marks over its long-standing plans to sell the unit for about A$1.2 billion ($1.12 billion), a source told Reuters on Monday.

* Banque Saudi Fransi plans to sell a capital-boosting Islamic bond worth around 2 billion riyals ($533 million), two banking sources aware of the matter said on Sunday, with a deal likely to happen by the end of June.

* India's Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells products under the Amul brand, is going to invest around 40 billion rupees to 45 billion rupees ($677 million-$762 million) in the next two financial years to set up new milk-processing plants, its Managing Director R.S. Sodhi told PTI. (link.reuters.com/qan49v)

* Deutsche Bank plans to raise 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in a new capital increase and get a new major shareholder, Germany's Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources for the information.

* British property website Zoopla will announce plans this week for a stock market listing that will value the company at about one billion pounds ($1.7 billion), the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

* Three British retail property groups are among bidders eyeing a stake in Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent for a bid amount of 600 million pounds, The Times reported.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.7297 Euros) ($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds) ($1 = 59.0300 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)