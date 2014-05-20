May 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* British defence and aerospace supplier Cobham PLC
agreed to buy Aeroflex Holding Corp for about $900
million to boost its presence in communications, the Wall Street
Journal reported late on Monday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* French advertising agency Publicis Groupe SA and
Facebook Inc have struck a multi-year digital marketing
deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
* WWRD Holdings Ltd, owner of high-end crystal and china
brands including Waterford, Wedgwood and Royal Doulton, is in
the early stages of exploring a sale of the company, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party will
urge the government to consider strengthening the governance of
the world's biggest pension fund and to promote the creation of
"super regional banks", a party source involved in the matter
said.
* The head of Murphy's Oil UK operations has stepped aside
to pursue the acquisition of the company's ailing Milford Haven
refinery and retail business, a source close to the company said
on Monday.
* The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has emerged as
the preferred bidder for asset management group Russell
Investments, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the discussions.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)