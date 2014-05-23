May 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Uber, the app-based transportation company, is seeking to raise about $500 million from a group of fund managers as part of a deal that could value the startup at more than $12 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

* Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group has attracted strong demand for its stock market listing as order books closed on Thursday, thanks to interest from domestic retail investors, a source close to the deal said.

* Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi may boost his stake in Club Mediterranee to 29.9 percent and does not rule out launching a new bid should the 557 million euro ($761 million) bid he opposes fail, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

* Europe's No.2 copper producer, Poland's KGHM, is seeking proposals from banks for a possible 5-year loan worth around $2.5 billion, a source close to the company said on Thursday.

* A formal bid by CVS Caremark Corp to purchase Brazilian drugstore firm DPSP has been rejected by the company, a Brazilian news website reported on Thursday.

* Portuguese conglomerate Espirito Santo International SA plans to offload assets to plug holes in its accounts created by alleged irregularities recently uncovered by auditors, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday, citing an official familiar with the situation.

* Wall Street's industry-funded regulator is examining ties between Credit Suisse Group AG and a number of trading firms over concerns that the Swiss bank enabled potentially improper trading, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the probe.

