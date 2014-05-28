GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
May 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* German engineering company Siemens is ready to sell a 50 percent stake in household goods company BSH to private equity or rival Samsung if partner Bosch does not agree to buy it soon, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
* Cafe Coffee Day has started talks with investment banks for a possible initial public offering of India's biggest cafe chain in Mumbai next year and may seek a valuation of about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (link.reuters.com/cym69v)
* Chinese brokerage Central China Securities has started a pre-marketing process for a $300 million initial public listing in Hong Kong in a month's time, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, citing an unidentified company source.
* The China National Petroleum Corporation expects to invest at least $2 billion in Peru over the next 10 years, after having recently bought Petrobras' assets in the country, a top CNPC executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Mercury Systems Inc, a supplier of digital signal and image processing systems to the aerospace and defense industry, has ended its exploration of a near-term sale, said three people familiar with the matter.
