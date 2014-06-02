(Repeats with no changes to text)
June 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life Co is in advanced
talks to buy Protective Life Corp of the United States in
a deal that could be worth over $5 billion, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
* Canadian equipment finance company Element Financial Corp
is close to a deal to buy PHH Corp's auto fleet
leasing business for about $1.35 billion in cash, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* U.S. private equity firm Catterton Partners is close to
acquiring control of John Hardy after holding exclusive talks
with the Bali-inspired jeweller for more than a month, sources
close to the matter told Reuters.
* Australian private equity giant Pacific Equity Partners
plans to follow the country's biggest market listing of the year
with its second biggest, saying it wants to raise up to A$690
million ($642 million) by listing tampon and toilet paper maker
Asaleo Care Ltd.
* The owners of German firm Rocket Internet aim to list the
venture capital company behind online brands such as retailer
Zalando for a market valuation of up to 5 billion euros ($6.8
billion), the Financial Times reported on Saturday online.
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc has agreed a deal worth more
than $350 million with UK biotech company Adaptimmune to develop
cancer drugs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
IPO-ALIB.N is one of several companies that are in talks to
invest for a stake in U.S.-based advertising technology firm
AppNexus, the Wall Street Journal said, citing sources familiar
with the matter.
* London-listed drugmaker Shire Plc has secured a $5
billion credit facility for a takeover offer for
New-Jersey-based NPS Pharmaceuticals, The Times of
London reported on Sunday.
($1 = 1.0745 Australian Dollars)
($1 = 0.7328 Euros)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)