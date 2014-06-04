(Adds NRG Energy)
June 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* American Securities LLC is in advanced talks to acquire
specialty chemicals company Emerald Performance Materials LLC
from private equity peer Sun Capital Partners Inc for more than
$1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Hutchison Whampoa has resumed talks with Russian
telecoms group Vimpelcom over merging their Italian
mobile firms, encouraged by Hutchison's 3 getting the go-ahead
last week for an acquisition in Ireland, according to several
people familiar with the situation.
* NRG Energy Inc is close to a deal worth more than
$800 million to buy Alta Wind Energy Center, the largest wind
farm in North America, the Wall Street Journal reported citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Britain's Tragus Group, which runs the Cafe Rouge and
Strada chains, will shed more than 260 million pounds ($435.21
million) of debt and offload up to 40 restaurants in a sweeping
restructuring by its new private equity owner, the Times
reported, without citing sources.
* Volkswagen will likely issue new preference
shares at 191 euros ($260) each in a transaction aimed at
raising 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion), a person familiar with
the matter said.
($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)