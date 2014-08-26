(Adds item on AT&T Inc)

Aug 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett is helping finance Burger King Worldwide Inc's takeover of Canadian chain Tim Hortons Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Chevron Corp has been searching for up to $1.5 billion of equity investment to help develop its Duvernay shale formation assets in Canada and contacted potential investors including private-equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy live-streaming gaming network Twitch for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* Citigroup and HSBC are among five banks chosen to manage India's planned sale of a stake in state oil company Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), three sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Monday.

* Singapore's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy a Tokyo office tower for about 170 billion yen ($1.6 billion), three people with knowledge of the deal said, in what would be Japan's biggest property transaction since the financial crisis.

* Samsung SDS Co Ltd, the IT services affiliate of Samsung Group, has applied for preliminary listing approval on the South Korean stock exchange, two people with direct knowledge said on Monday.

* South Korean defence company LIG Nex1 Co chose Woori Investment & Securities and Korea Investment & Securities to advise its planned IPO, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

* About a quarter of Malaysia Airlines' 20,000 staff are likely to lose their jobs under a restructuring plan for the loss-making airline hit by two separate jet disasters this year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Greece plans to reopen its recent three- and five-year bond issues in the next two weeks, to top them up by as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.97 billion), accepting T-bills as payment instead of cash, a senior government source told Reuters.

* AT&T Inc has reached a tentative deal with antitrust regulators to pave the way for it to buy DirecTV, the New York Post reported, citing unspecified sources.

