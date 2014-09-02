Sept 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP has sold its
remaining stake in China Modern Dairy Holdings,
raising around $80 million, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, the world's
third largest cruise operator, is in advanced talks to acquire
peer Prestige Cruises International Inc for around $3 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Akzo Nobel NV Chief Executive Ton Buechner has
been solicited for a deal to buy car paint coatings company
Axalta Coating Systems for more than $7 billion,
Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)