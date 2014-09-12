Sept 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The United States will take new steps on Friday to limit
the access of major Russian banks, including Sberbank, to U.S.
debt and equity markets to punish Russia for its intervention in
Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said.
* U.S. specialty drugmaker Akorn Inc is exploring a
bid for Belgian drugmaker UCB SA's U.S. subsidiary, a
deal that would allow the company to move its tax domicile
overseas in a practice known as inversion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* South Africa-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold
plans to cut up to 2,500 workers at its recently
acquired Cooke 4 mine west of Johannesburg, two industry sources
told Reuters on Thursday.
* Twitter Inc sold more convertible bonds than
expected late Thursday - a sign of strong demand for its first
debt sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people
familiar with the deal. (on.wsj.com/1AEwkrD)
* Facebook Inc has approached some of YouTube's
biggest content producers to get them to distribute their videos
on the social network, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* The company that runs the Indiana Toll Road is weighing a
possible bankruptcy filing in the coming weeks as it works to
cut its roughly $6 billion debt load and shop the road to
potential buyers, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter. The company is controlled by units of
Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial SA and
Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd.
* Blackstone Group LP plans to sell about 260 Burger
King Worldwide Inc locations owned by a unit in the U.S.
Midwest to Texas-based fast-food franchisee Houston Foods Inc,
Bloomberg reported.
* Rakuten Inc, Japan's largest e-commerce company,
has been actively considering launching a service like website
Airbnb that would provide a hub to rent apartments and homes in
Japan to short-term guests, two people with knowledge of the
developing plans told Reuters.
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)