* Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday the government could start early to pre-finance some of its estimated $3 billion in 2015 borrowing needs by tapping international capital markets before year-end.

* Toyota Motor Corp is reconsidering a move to open a new compact car assembly plant in Mexico after company President Akio Toyoda told planners searching for a site to pause and review its rationale, executives familiar with the matter said.

* Vimpelcom Ltd has agreed to sell its stake in Canadian wireless carrier Wind Mobile to its current partner Globalive for around C$300 million ($272 million), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth biggest lender, opened a voluntary redundancy offer on Monday with a view to cutting 15 percent of its workforce to cut costs under a restructuring plan approved by the EU Commission, an official at the bank said on Monday.

* Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's top maker of motorcycles and scooters, plans to invest 16 billion rupees ($262 million) to set up a new manufacturing plant in southern India, a source directly involved in the matter said.

* ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company, is preparing to auction its 24 percent stake in the Clair oilfield in the United Kingdom, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* Private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC is nearing a deal to buy discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1qWF4XW)

* U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital is looking to cash out of one of its largest Asian-Pacific investments - Australian power company Alinta Energy - at a time of uncertain demand for such assets in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1q7o11h)

* Carlos Slim's America Movil has contacted AT&T Inc and SoftBank Corp as the telecommunications company tries to sell a chunk of assets that could be worth up to $17.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Private equity firm AEA Investors is nearing an agreement to buy packaging equipment company Pro Mach Inc for around $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a series of private equity deals in the packaging sector.

* Blackstone Group LP is aiming to raise about $16 billion for its latest buyout fund, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

