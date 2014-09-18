Sept 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo will seek to woo investors with a share market flotation prospectus promising industry-beating annual sales growth of more than 10 percent on the back of aggressive expansion plans in Asia and elsewhere, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

* Deutsche Bank has sold its global base metals trading book to Citigroup Inc, the U.S. bank's latest move to expand its commodities trading business, according to a report by SparkSpread.

* European Union state aid regulators are set to approve Britain's 19-billion-euro ($24.6 billion) plan to build a nuclear plant with French utility EDF, several people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is expected to pick a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in its asset management division Pioneer towards the end of September, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* European private equity firm IK Investment Partners has tapped JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to run a flotation of offshore services firm OV Group that could value the company at $900 million, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Italian top investment bank Mediobanca plans to sell the entire stakes it owns in publisher RCS Mediagroup and telecoms group Telecom Italia by June 2015, a source close to the board said on Wednesday.

* Bayer AG could announce as soon as Thursday its plans to separate from the so-called MaterialScience unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1pjXHRF)

* Discovery Communications Inc is seeking to purchase control of the Hub from partner Hasbro Inc and rename the children's TV network Discovery Family to attract a wider audience, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1qLWxEF)

