Sept 18
Sept 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo will seek to woo investors
with a share market flotation prospectus promising
industry-beating annual sales growth of more than 10 percent on
the back of aggressive expansion plans in Asia and elsewhere, a
source close to the deal told Reuters.
* Deutsche Bank has sold its global base metals
trading book to Citigroup Inc, the U.S. bank's latest move
to expand its commodities trading business, according to a
report by SparkSpread.
* European Union state aid regulators are set to approve
Britain's 19-billion-euro ($24.6 billion) plan to build a
nuclear plant with French utility EDF, several people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is
expected to pick a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake of
up to 50 percent in its asset management division Pioneer
towards the end of September, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
* European private equity firm IK Investment Partners has
tapped JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to run a
flotation of offshore services firm OV Group that could value
the company at $900 million, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
* Italian top investment bank Mediobanca plans to
sell the entire stakes it owns in publisher RCS Mediagroup
and telecoms group Telecom Italia by June
2015, a source close to the board said on Wednesday.
* Bayer AG could announce as soon as Thursday its
plans to separate from the so-called MaterialScience unit, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1pjXHRF)
* Discovery Communications Inc is seeking to
purchase control of the Hub from partner Hasbro Inc and
rename the children's TV network Discovery Family to attract a
wider audience, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with
the matter. (bloom.bg/1qLWxEF)
* Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in
talks with online retailer Snapdeal to enter India, the Economic
Times reported on Thursday, citing two people aware of the
development.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)