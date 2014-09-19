(Repeats with no changes to text)

Sept 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Canada, which has seen a fair share of U.S. activist investors cross the border in the last years, may soon have more of them knocking on its door. Calgary-based TransCanada Corp is emerging as a possible target, with several U.S. activist hedge funds reviewing the nearly $38 billion pipeline operator as a break-up candidate, people close to the matter said.

* A handful of large shareholders are calling on nutritional supplement retailer Vitamin Shoppe Inc to consider a sale to private equity or larger rival GNC Holdings Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

* London-based Mako Global Investors is backing former Marble Bar Asset Management portfolio manager Christian Thum to launch a European equities-focused hedge fund in the fourth quarter, sources familiar with the matter said.

* Malaysian helicopter operator Weststar Aviation Services, partly owned by U.S. private equity company KKR, is inviting banks to pitch for a share listing slated for 2015, sources said.

* Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) is set to select Chubu Electric Power Co as its preferred partner in talks on a comprehensive joint venture in fossil fuel electricity generation, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

* Evraz Plc, Russia's largest steelmaker by production, is preparing to announce a spin-off and initial public offering of its North American unit, Bloomberg reported, citing sources close to the matter. (bloom.bg/XqHYcw)

* U.S. regulators are investigating a Goldman Sachs Group Inc internship for the brother of a former official at Libya's sovereign wealth fund and perks allegedly offered by the bank to the fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)