Sept 22
Sept 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* French low-cost telecom operator Iliad has set a
mid-October deadline to decide whether to improve its bid for
T-Mobile US or walk away as it faces resistance from
seller Deutsche Telekom, several people familiar with
the situation said.
* Exxon Mobil Corp has put its Torrance, California,
refinery on the block, according to two people familiar with the
matter, making it the latest big oil company to consider exiting
the state amid tougher environmental standards.
* Data storage products maker EMC Corp held merger
talks with rivals Dell Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co
, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar
with the matter.
* Swiss private bank Julius Baer is interested in
acquiring Coutts International, a unit of Royal Bank of Scotland
, but will not get into a bidding war for the venerable
British bank's overseas arm, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday.
* American Beacon Advisors Inc, a manager of mutual funds
owned by buyout firms Pharos Capital Group LLC and TPG Capital
LP, is exploring a sale that could value it at more
than $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar
with the matter.
* Citigroup Inc has short-listed several Japanese
firms, including the country's second-largest lender, Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group Inc as buyers for its retail
bank in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1myFipN)
* Google Inc has selected HTC Corp to
make its upcoming 9-inch Nexus tablet, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1qYQrAU)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)