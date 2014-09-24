(Repeats with no changes to text)
Sept 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* National Australia Bank, the country's
fourth-biggest lender by market value, is weighing the sale of
its insurance unit, which has been a drag on its earnings and
capital, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co is
exploring the sale of a majority stake in its infusion services
business, in a deal that could value that division at around
$1.5 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter.
* Britain's Lloyds Banking Group could launch a
second sale of shares in majority-owned TSB Banking Group
in the next week after a lock-up period expires on
Tuesday, banking sources said.
* Italian phone group Telecom Italia is
considering a stock market listing of its domestic mobile towers
in 2015 instead of selling them as initially planned, two
sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
* Samsung SDS Co Ltd, the IT services affiliate of Samsung
Group, may list its shares on the Korean stock exchange at
around 200,000 won ($192.33) a share, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
* Japan's largest retailer Aeon Co Ltd will make
Daei Inc, in which it holds a 44.15 percent stake, into
a fully owned subsidiary as it steps up efforts to turn around
the struggling supermarket chain operator, a source with
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
* Billionaire George Soros will not raise his stake in
Spanish building and services company FCC when the company
implements a planned share sale, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday,
citing two people familiar with the matter.
* Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is in
talks to buy the British roadside rescue business RAC Ltd from
U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP for over 2
billion pounds ($3.28 billion), Sky News reported, citing a
person familiar with the talks.
* Pfizer Inc explored a potential tax-lowering
takeover of rival Actavis PLC in recent weeks, but talks
between the two pharmaceutical companies have ended, the Wall
Street Journal reported ,citing a person familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1sWTGoe)
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing
whether Pacific Investment Management Company artificially
inflated returns on its Pimco Total Return ETF, the
Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the
matter.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)