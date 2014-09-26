Sept 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* French oil company Total SA is looking to sell its 17 percent stake in the Gulf of Mexico's Tahiti oil field, which could fetch between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Facebook, the world's leading social network, will win unconditional EU approval for its $19 billion offer for mobile messaging startup WhatsApp in a deal pitting it against telecoms operators, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* European private equity firm CVC is resuming the sale of Swiss mobile telecoms company Sunrise and could hire a bank to advise on a deal worth up to 4.9 billion Swiss francs ($5.2 billion) by the end of the year, several sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Dow Chemical Co has kicked off a process to sell its epoxy and chlorine businesses, hoping to find a single buyer for them in what is set to be a multibillion-dollar deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private-equity arm and buyout firm Rhone Capital LLC are nearing a deal to acquire logistics services provider Neovia Logistics LLC for more than $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a share sale in Indian gas supplier Petronet LNG Ltd to raise up to $120 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

* A group of hedge funds that sued Argentina in the U.S. has agreed to support a request by a Citigroup Inc unit to allow the bank to make an interest payment due Tuesday to holders of restructured bonds governed by Argentine law, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1usZ3Bj)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)