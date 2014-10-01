(Updates to remove Waypoint Capital, adds United Overseas Bank)
* U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp is looking to
sell one third of its oil and gas production in the Texas
panhandle and western Oklahoma, a deal that could fetch more
than $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the
situation.
* Swiss bank UBS AG must deposit a 1.1
billion-euro ($1.39 billion) guarantee on Tuesday to cover
potential fines should it be found guilty of helping rich French
customers avoid tax, a source familiar with the court procedure
said.
* Third Point LLC, the hedge fund run by Daniel Loeb that is
known for pushing companies to perform better, has taken a
"significant" stake in eBay Inc and has had discussions
with its chief executive officer, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
* The World Bank arbitration tribunal will give its final
award ruling this week on a multibillion-dollar claim by Exxon
Mobil Corp against Venezuela over the 2007
nationalization of two oil projects, legal sources said on
Tuesday.
* Portugal has begun sounding out Spanish banks on their
interest in buying Novo Banco, the successor to the
state-rescued Banco Espirito Santo, several sources
familiar with the talks said on Tuesday. Spain's mid-sized Banco
de Sabadell SA and Banco Popular Espanol SA,
which already have offices and interests in neighbouring
Portugal, were among those approached by the Bank of Portugal,
the sources said.
* United Overseas Bank, Singapore's third-biggest
bank by assets, has won a limited banking licence in Myanmar, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
