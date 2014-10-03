Oct 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP is
looking to sell IPC Systems Inc, a provider of communication
systems for Wall Street traders, to exit one of its longest-held
investments.
* EU antitrust regulators will open an extensive probe into
Zimmer's $13.4 billion bid for Biomet, concerned that
the creation of the world's second-largest orthopaedic products
group may hurt competition, three people familiar with the
matter said on Thursday. In contrast, U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly's
proposed $5.4 billion takeover of Swiss peer Novartis's
animal health business triggered no such worries and
will be cleared unconditionally, the sources said.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp is evaluating the sale of
its stake in the Salt Creek oil field in Wyoming and hopes to
fetch more than $2 billion for the asset, people following the
situation said.
* Cereal maker Kellogg Co's chief executive officer is
planning to meet with cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits
Ltd (IPO-UNI.L) to discuss a possible 2 billion pound ($3.23
billion) offer for the British company, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd is in talks to sell
itself to Actavis Plc, said people with knowledge of the
matter, after it failed to reach a deal with Botox maker
Allergan Inc, Bloomberg reported. Though no deal is
imminent, an agreement between Salix and Actavis has become more
likely in the past week, they said. (bloom.bg/1CHNI1E)
* Jeff Bezos and Kishore Biyani, two retail pioneers, could
find common ground in India if their meeting in New Delhi on
Thursday leads to a partnership in which Future Group's private
brands will be sold exclusively through Amazon with
back-end logistics being shared, the Economic Times reported. (bit.ly/1vz4jjS)
* Apple Inc is talking to the big music labels
about a new set of rights and features it would like to include
in a revamped version of the Beats Music service it bought
earlier this year. Among the things Apple wants is a new pricing
structure that would allow it to sell the service for less than
the $10 level it is at now, Recode reported. (on.recode.net/1rONeDc)
* Royal Bank of Scotland has hired Goldman Sachs to
seek buyers for Coutts International and is expected to tell
potential suitors that they will not be allowed to use the
Coutts brand, the Financial Times reported.
* Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Group has offered to buy a
40.25 percent stake in supermarket chain Migros from
BC Partners, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday.
* Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC is exploring a sale that could
fetch more than $1 billion for the privately-held specialty
drugmaker, according to people familiar with the matter.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to announcing the
sale of parts of its physical commodities business - one of the
most powerful oil and metals desks on Wall Street - to Swiss
trading house Mercuria for $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
