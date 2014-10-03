Oct 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP is looking to sell IPC Systems Inc, a provider of communication systems for Wall Street traders, to exit one of its longest-held investments.

* EU antitrust regulators will open an extensive probe into Zimmer's $13.4 billion bid for Biomet, concerned that the creation of the world's second-largest orthopaedic products group may hurt competition, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. In contrast, U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly's proposed $5.4 billion takeover of Swiss peer Novartis's animal health business triggered no such worries and will be cleared unconditionally, the sources said.

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp is evaluating the sale of its stake in the Salt Creek oil field in Wyoming and hopes to fetch more than $2 billion for the asset, people following the situation said.

* Cereal maker Kellogg Co's chief executive officer is planning to meet with cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L) to discuss a possible 2 billion pound ($3.23 billion) offer for the British company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd is in talks to sell itself to Actavis Plc, said people with knowledge of the matter, after it failed to reach a deal with Botox maker Allergan Inc, Bloomberg reported. Though no deal is imminent, an agreement between Salix and Actavis has become more likely in the past week, they said. (bloom.bg/1CHNI1E)

* Jeff Bezos and Kishore Biyani, two retail pioneers, could find common ground in India if their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday leads to a partnership in which Future Group's private brands will be sold exclusively through Amazon with back-end logistics being shared, the Economic Times reported. (bit.ly/1vz4jjS)

* Apple Inc is talking to the big music labels about a new set of rights and features it would like to include in a revamped version of the Beats Music service it bought earlier this year. Among the things Apple wants is a new pricing structure that would allow it to sell the service for less than the $10 level it is at now, Recode reported. (on.recode.net/1rONeDc)

* Royal Bank of Scotland has hired Goldman Sachs to seek buyers for Coutts International and is expected to tell potential suitors that they will not be allowed to use the Coutts brand, the Financial Times reported.

* Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Group has offered to buy a 40.25 percent stake in supermarket chain Migros from BC Partners, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion for the privately-held specialty drugmaker, according to people familiar with the matter.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to announcing the sale of parts of its physical commodities business - one of the most powerful oil and metals desks on Wall Street - to Swiss trading house Mercuria for $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

