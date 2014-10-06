Oct 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The National Basketball Association has reached long-term media rights contracts with Walt Disney Co and Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting, more than doubling the fees it received under the previous contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* A group of 12 banks, including BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc , HSBC Holdings, and JP Morgan Chase & Co are working together to set up a one-stop bond shop for buyers and sellers of corporate bonds, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Silicon Valley stalwart Hewlett-Packard Co, which has struggled to adapt to the new era of mobile and online computing, plans to split into two companies as it looks to put more focus on the faster-growing corporate services market, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday.

* Commodities trader Mercuria is considering a strategic review of Henry Bath, a metals warehousing, storage and handling business, which it had bought from JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Financial times reported.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)