* Private-equity firm TPG has approached troubled British grocer Tesco PLC to buy its data gathering and analysis subsidiary Dunnhumby, which is worth well over 2 billion pounds ($3.21 billion), the Sky News reported on Monday.

* Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas producer by market capitalization, is looking to sell its North Dakota oil assets for as much as $3 billion as the company seeks to focus on profitable regions, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

* Live Nation Entertainment Inc, the concert and ticketing giant, is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in C3 Presents, an independent concert promoter, whose portfolio includes the popular Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals. The prospective deal that has been in negotiations for months but still not completed, would give Live Nation a stake of 51 percent in C3 Presents and value C3 at around $250 million, the New York Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the talks. (nyti.ms/1s5OvXT)

* Blockchain, a Bitcoin wallet provider and software developer, is expected to announce on Tuesday that it has closed a roughly $30.5 million fund-raising round, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Wicklow Capital. The investment, raised from Blockchain's first round of outside financing, is one of the biggest in the digital currency industry to date, the New York Times reported. (nyti.ms/1xYMPlx)

* Billionaire Patrick Drahi's cable and telecoms company Altice SA is looking to acquire the Portuguese assets of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Apollo Global Management LLC and Riverstone Holdings LLC are preparing Talos Energy LLC for an initial public offering that could value the oil and gas company at over $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Spanish power firm Iberdrola has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to sell some foreign renewable assets which could raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.52 billion) to help fund an acquisition in the fast-growing U.S. market, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Thailand's Bangkok Airways Co Ltd launched on Monday an up to $604 million initial public offering that people familiar with the deal said was priced lower than previous plans as prospects for a pick-up in tourism remain weak.

